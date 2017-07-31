Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam

– Here is the updated card following Raw for WWE SummerSlam. The PPV takes place on August 20th from Brooklyn, New York and airs on the WWE Network:

* Fatal 4 Way WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (If Lesnar loses, he and Paul Heyman will leave WWE)

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Natalya vs. Naomi

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss