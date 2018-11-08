wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show
– WWE has an updated card for their Madison Square Garden live event on December 26th. The lineup is, per PWInsider:
* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
* Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley
* Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Richochet, Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream vs. Undisputed ERA and Tomasso Ciampa
Also appearing: Dolph Ziggler, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley