Updated Card For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show

November 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Raw

– WWE has an updated card for their Madison Square Garden live event on December 26th. The lineup is, per PWInsider:

* Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
* Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley
* Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Richochet, Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream vs. Undisputed ERA and Tomasso Ciampa

Also appearing: Dolph Ziggler, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley

