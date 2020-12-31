Updated Cards For AEW New Year’s Smash Nights One and Two

AEW has announced updated lineups for the next two weeks of Dynamite, which are nights one and two of New Year’s Smash. AEW has announced the following full nights for the show, which run January 6th and 13th:

New Year’s Smash – Night One

* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

* The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2

* Cody vs. Matt Sydal

* Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

* Jon Moxley returns

* Chris Jericho on commentary

* Appearance by special guest Snoop Dogg

New Year’s Smash – Night Two

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage

* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* Miro vs. Chuckie T

* Jurassic Express vs. FTR