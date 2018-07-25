wrestling / News
Updated Cards For The August EVOLVE Events
– Here are the updated cards for the upcoming August EVOLVE events…
EVOLVE 108 – Philadelphia, PA – August 4th – 4pm
* EVOLVE Championship Match – Hardcore Rules: Matt Riddle defends vs. Shane Strickland
* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini defend vs. Tracy Williams & TK Cooper
* Non-Title Special Challenge Match: WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk
* Grudge Match: Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
* Four Way Freestyle: JD Drake vs. Jon Davis vs. Josh Briggs vs. Odinson with Parrow & Drennen
* Special Attraction Match: Anthony Henry vs. Saieve Al Sabah
EVOLVE 109 – Melrose, MA – August 5th – 4pm
* WWN Championship Match: Joey Janela with Penelope Ford defends vs. Darby Allin
* Non-Title Champion vs. Champion Match: EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. FIP Champion Austin Theory
* Special Attraction Match: Shane Strickland vs. Saieve Al Sabah
* Tracy Williams & Josh Briggs will go to war vs. Catch Point!
Plus more to be signed with:
-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini
-AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk
-JD Drake
-Anthony Henry
-The End
-Jon Davis
-Plus more to be added!
EVOLVE 110 – Chicago, IL – August 11th – 4pm
* EVOLVE Championship Match (if Riddle is still champion) : Matt Riddle defends vs. Darby Allin
* Special Challenge Match: WALTER vs. JD Drake
Plus more to be signed with:
-WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford
-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini
-FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly
-AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk
-Shane Strickland
-Tracy Williams
-Anthony Henry
-DJZ
-Josh Briggs
-Saieve Al Sabah
-Jon Davis
-Plus more to be added!
EVOLVE 111 – Livonia, MI – August 12th – 4pm
* Stipulation To Be Determined: FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk
* Williams’ Career vs. Hathaway’s Career – I Quit Handicap Match: Tracy Williams vs. Chris Dickinson & Stokely Hathaway
* EVOLVE 100 Rematch – Non-Title: EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. JD Drake
* Special Challenge Match: WALTER vs. Anthony Henry
Plus more to be signed with:
-WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford
-Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini
-Darby Allin
-Shane Strickland
-DJZ
-Josh Briggs
-Saieve Al Sabah
-Jon Davis
-Plus more to be added!