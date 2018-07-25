Updated Cards For The August EVOLVE Events

– Here are the updated cards for the upcoming August EVOLVE events…

EVOLVE 108 – Philadelphia, PA – August 4th – 4pm

* EVOLVE Championship Match – Hardcore Rules: Matt Riddle defends vs. Shane Strickland

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match: Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini defend vs. Tracy Williams & TK Cooper

* Non-Title Special Challenge Match: WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

* Grudge Match: Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

* Four Way Freestyle: JD Drake vs. Jon Davis vs. Josh Briggs vs. Odinson with Parrow & Drennen

* Special Attraction Match: Anthony Henry vs. Saieve Al Sabah

EVOLVE 109 – Melrose, MA – August 5th – 4pm

* WWN Championship Match: Joey Janela with Penelope Ford defends vs. Darby Allin

* Non-Title Champion vs. Champion Match: EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. FIP Champion Austin Theory

* Special Attraction Match: Shane Strickland vs. Saieve Al Sabah

* Tracy Williams & Josh Briggs will go to war vs. Catch Point!

Plus more to be signed with:

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini

-AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

-JD Drake

-Anthony Henry

-The End

-Jon Davis

-Plus more to be added!

EVOLVE 110 – Chicago, IL – August 11th – 4pm

* EVOLVE Championship Match (if Riddle is still champion) : Matt Riddle defends vs. Darby Allin

* Special Challenge Match: WALTER vs. JD Drake

Plus more to be signed with:

-WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini

-FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

-Shane Strickland

-Tracy Williams

-Anthony Henry

-DJZ

-Josh Briggs

-Saieve Al Sabah

-Jon Davis

-Plus more to be added!

EVOLVE 111 – Livonia, MI – August 12th – 4pm

* Stipulation To Be Determined: FIP World Heavyweight Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk

* Williams’ Career vs. Hathaway’s Career – I Quit Handicap Match: Tracy Williams vs. Chris Dickinson & Stokely Hathaway

* EVOLVE 100 Rematch – Non-Title: EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. JD Drake

* Special Challenge Match: WALTER vs. Anthony Henry

Plus more to be signed with:

-WWN Champion Joey Janela with Penelope Ford

-Jaka with Stokely Hathaway & Dom Garrini

-Darby Allin

-Shane Strickland

-DJZ

-Josh Briggs

-Saieve Al Sabah

-Jon Davis

-Plus more to be added!