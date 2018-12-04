Updated Cards for the Final House of Hardcore Events of 2018

House of Hardcore will close out their 2018 with two events this month, one on Philadelphia and one in New Jersey. Here is what has been announced…

* December 8th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA: Tommy Dreamer vs. PCO, HOH Twitch TV Champion Willie Mack vs Shane Strickland, NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Brian Cage, plus Bully Ray, Big Cass, David Arquette, RJ City, Joey Ryan, James Ellsworth, Tyrus and more. There will be a Toys for Tots drive as well.

* December 15th in Woodbridge, NJ at Woodbridge High School: Tommy Dreamer, Robbie E., Daniel Morrison (Doring), Alex Reynolds, Lance Anoai, and Crowbar already announced as appearing. The event will be raising money for a local charity.