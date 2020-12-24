wrestling / News
Updated Cards For Next Two Weeks of AEW Dynamite
December 24, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has updated lineups for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite following Wednesday night’s show. The company has announced the following matches for the two-week “New Year’s Smash” episodes, which kick off on December 30th and conclude on January 6th:
Night One
* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis) vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon
* Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
* Jon Moxley returns
Night Two
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (w/Taz)
* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
* Snoop Dogg appears
