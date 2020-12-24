wrestling / News

Updated Cards For Next Two Weeks of AEW Dynamite

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has updated lineups for the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite following Wednesday night’s show. The company has announced the following matches for the two-week “New Year’s Smash” episodes, which kick off on December 30th and conclude on January 6th:

Night One
* AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (w/Don Callis) vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon
* Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
* Jon Moxley returns

Night Two
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (w/Taz)
* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
* Snoop Dogg appears

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading