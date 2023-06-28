wrestling / News

Updated Cards For Impact Wrestling Down Under Shows

June 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Down Under Image Source: IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Down Under tour streams on FITE this Friday and Saturday, and updated cards are online. You can see the lineups below for the shows:

June 30th
* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin
* X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Robbie Eagles
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Steph De Lander.
* Gisele Shaw vs. Erika Reid
* Killer Kelly vs. Aysha

July 1st
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
If Shaw wins, she will gets a spot in the Knockouts Championship match at Slammiversary.
* Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry OR Eddie Edwards vs. Moose
* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Brian Myers vs Adam Brooks vs. Robbie Eagles
* The Natural Classics vs. Velocities

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading