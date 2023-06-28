wrestling / News
Updated Cards For Impact Wrestling Down Under Shows
Impact Wrestling’s Down Under tour streams on FITE this Friday and Saturday, and updated cards are online. You can see the lineups below for the shows:
June 30th
* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin
* X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Robbie Eagles
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Steph De Lander.
* Gisele Shaw vs. Erika Reid
* Killer Kelly vs. Aysha
July 1st
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
If Shaw wins, she will gets a spot in the Knockouts Championship match at Slammiversary.
* Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry OR Eddie Edwards vs. Moose
* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Brian Myers vs Adam Brooks vs. Robbie Eagles
* The Natural Classics vs. Velocities
