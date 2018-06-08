– Here are the updated cards for next weekend’s ROH events in Texas. Both shows will stream live on Honor Club…

JUNE 15

* Young Bucks & Hangman Page & Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes & The Killer Elite Squad

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Atlantis & Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya

* Sumie Sakai & Tenille Dashwood vs. Thunder Rosa & Kelly Klein.

*Cody vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Shane Helms, Delirious, & Cheeseburger vs. Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, & Punishment Martinez

* Jay Lethal vs. TK O’Ryan

* The Boys vs. Matt Taven & Vinnie Marseglia

JUNE 16

* Silas Young vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Cheeseburger

* The Briscoes vs. Killer Elite Squad

* The Kingdom vs. Team CMLL

* Thunder Rosa vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Shane Taylor vs. Cody

* Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon