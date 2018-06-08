wrestling / News
Updated Cards For Next Weekend’s ROH Events in Texas
– Here are the updated cards for next weekend’s ROH events in Texas. Both shows will stream live on Honor Club…
JUNE 15
* Young Bucks & Hangman Page & Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes & The Killer Elite Squad
* SoCal Uncensored vs. Atlantis & Stuka Jr. & Guerrero Maya
* Sumie Sakai & Tenille Dashwood vs. Thunder Rosa & Kelly Klein.
*Cody vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Shane Helms, Delirious, & Cheeseburger vs. Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, & Punishment Martinez
* Jay Lethal vs. TK O’Ryan
* The Boys vs. Matt Taven & Vinnie Marseglia
JUNE 16
* Silas Young vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Hangman Page vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Cheeseburger
* The Briscoes vs. Killer Elite Squad
* The Kingdom vs. Team CMLL
* Thunder Rosa vs. Tenille Dashwood
* Shane Taylor vs. Cody
* Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon