Updated Cards For ROH Global Wars Tour
– ROH has released updated cards for all four nights of ROH’s Global Wars tour. The tour runs from Thursday through Sunday this week. The cards are as follows:
Thursday, October 12 in Buffalo, NY:
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. The Kingdom
* Will Ospreay vs. Punishment Martinez
* Hiromi Takahashi vs. Christopher Daniels
* Mark Briscoes & War Machine vs. Minoru Suzuki & Killer Elite Squad
* Adam Page vs. KUSHIDA
* Kazarian vs. Jay Lethal
* YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs. Marty Scurll & Cody
* Coast 2 Coast (LSG and Shaheem Ali) vs. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)
* Mandy Leon vs. Jenny Rose
Friday, October 13 in Pittsburgh, PA:
* Will Ospreay & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs. ROH champion Cody Rhodes & IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll
* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) vs. War Machine
* Silas Young vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Jay Lethal vs. Jay White
* The Addiction vs. Chuck Taylor & TRENT
* Proving Ground Instant Reward Match For a Shot at the ROH TV Title: Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Josh Woods vs. Matt Taven vs. KUSHIDA
* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Kingdom
* Britt Baker to compete in Women Of Honor match
Saturday, October 14 event in Columbus:
* ROH champion Cody Rhodes vs. KUSHIDA
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Flip Gordon & Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor
* Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)
* Jonathan Gresham & Jay White vs. The Addiction
* Holidead vs. Sumie Sakai
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Jay Lethal
* Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Bullet Club (Adam Page and Marty Scurll) vs. Kenny King and Mark Briscoe
* Josh Woods vs. Shane Taylor
Sunday, October 15 in Villa Park, Illinois at the Odeum:
* IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Bullet Club (Cody, Adam Page, & The Young Bucks) vs. Search & Destroy (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Jay White, & Jonathan Gresham)
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll
* Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay
* KUSHIDA& Cheeseburger vs. The Addiction
* Kenny King, JayLethal, & Mark Briscoe vs, Minoru Suzuki & The Killer Elite Squad
* Colt Cabana vs. Toru Yano
* Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young