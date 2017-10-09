Updated Cards For ROH Global Wars Tour

– ROH has released updated cards for all four nights of ROH’s Global Wars tour. The tour runs from Thursday through Sunday this week. The cards are as follows:

Thursday, October 12 in Buffalo, NY:

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. The Kingdom

* Will Ospreay vs. Punishment Martinez

* Hiromi Takahashi vs. Christopher Daniels

* Mark Briscoes & War Machine vs. Minoru Suzuki & Killer Elite Squad

* Adam Page vs. KUSHIDA

* Kazarian vs. Jay Lethal

* YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs. Marty Scurll & Cody

* Coast 2 Coast (LSG and Shaheem Ali) vs. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)

* Mandy Leon vs. Jenny Rose

Friday, October 13 in Pittsburgh, PA:

* Will Ospreay & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs. ROH champion Cody Rhodes & IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll

* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) vs. War Machine

* Silas Young vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Jay Lethal vs. Jay White

* The Addiction vs. Chuck Taylor & TRENT

* Proving Ground Instant Reward Match For a Shot at the ROH TV Title: Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Josh Woods vs. Matt Taven vs. KUSHIDA

* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Kingdom

* Britt Baker to compete in Women Of Honor match

Saturday, October 14 event in Columbus:

* ROH champion Cody Rhodes vs. KUSHIDA

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Flip Gordon & Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor

* Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

* Jonathan Gresham & Jay White vs. The Addiction

* Holidead vs. Sumie Sakai

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Jay Lethal

* Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Bullet Club (Adam Page and Marty Scurll) vs. Kenny King and Mark Briscoe

* Josh Woods vs. Shane Taylor

Sunday, October 15 in Villa Park, Illinois at the Odeum:

* IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Bullet Club (Cody, Adam Page, & The Young Bucks) vs. Search & Destroy (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Jay White, & Jonathan Gresham)

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll

* Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay

* KUSHIDA& Cheeseburger vs. The Addiction

* Kenny King, JayLethal, & Mark Briscoe vs, Minoru Suzuki & The Killer Elite Squad

* Colt Cabana vs. Toru Yano

* Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young