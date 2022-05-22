Updated Cards For Tonight’s WWE Live Events

WWE runs shows in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Cedar Rapids, Iowa tonight, and updated lineups for the shows are online. You can see the cards for tonight’s Sunday Night Stunner live events below, per PWInsider:

Fort Wayne, Indiana

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

* Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

* Also advertised: Omos, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, AJ Styles Theory, Finn Balor and The Street Profits

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

* Also advertised: The Usos, Natalya