Updated Cards For This Weekend’s ROH State of the Art Events

– Here are the cards for this weekend’s ROH State of the Art events. They will stream live on Honor Club, and 411 will have live coverage of Friday’s show…

June 15th in San Antonio

* Sumie Sakai & Tenille Dashwood vs. Kelly Klein & Thunder Rosa

* Bully Ray, Shane Taylor, & Punishment Martinez vs. Delirious, Cheeseburger, & Hurricane Helms

* Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. The Boys

* Cody vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Jay Lethal vs. TK O’Ryan

* SoCal Uncensored (Daniels, Kaz, & Sky) vs. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., & Guerrero Maya Jr.

* Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Adam Page, & Marty Scurll) vs. The Briscoes & Killer Elite Squad

June 16th in Dallas

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Thunder Rosa

* The Young Bucks vs. The Boys

* Cody vs. Shane Taylor

* Marty Scurll vs. Jay Lethal vs. Flip Gordon

* Hurricane Helms & Delirious vs. The Addiction

* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions The Kingdom vs. Atlantis, Stuka Jr., & Guerrero Maya Jr.

* ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Killer Elite Squad

* Proving Ground Six-Man Mayhem ROH TV Title Match: Champion Silas Young vs. Cheeseburger vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Adam Page