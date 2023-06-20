Updated Cards For WWE’s UK Tour Next Week

WWE has revealed updated cards for its UK tour next week ahead of Money in the Bank. The company has announced the following lineup for its June 28th show in Liverpool and June 29th show in Sheffield:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Matt Riddle and New Day vs. Imperium

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Piper Niven

The following lineup is set for their June 29th show in Dublin, Ireland:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos vs. Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles

* Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Also appearing: Santos Escobar & Solo Sikoa