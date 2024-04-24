Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

NXT Spring Breakin’ concludes on next week’s WWE NXT, and the updated lineup is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live next Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Authors of Pain

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Ivar

* NXT Underground: Natalya vs. Lola Vice

* Jacy Jayne vs. Thea Hail