Updated CMLL 87th Anniversary Card: Bandido, Ultimo Guerrero Off Due to COVID-19

CMLL has announced several new changes to their 87th Anniversary event due to COVID-19 positive tests for Bandido, Ultimo Guerrero, and others. As previously reported, the Friday show has already taken a hit due to Princesa Sugehit, Lluiva, and Rain being pulled from the show due to positive tests. CMLL has now also announced that Guerrero and Bandido are off, with several updated matches as you can see below.

Originally scheduled for the show was Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia, and Gran Guerrero defending the CMLL World Trios Titles against El Terrible, Templar & Sorcerer. That match is off and Titan vs. Soberano Jr for the CMLL World Welterweight Championship is now on the show. The full updated show, which includes replacements for Sugehit and Rain, is below:

* CMLL World Micro-Stars Championship Match: Chamuel (c) vs. Microman (won with 45.02 percent of the fan votes)

* Mexico National Women’s Championship Match: La Metalica (c) vs. Queen isis

* Mexico National Trios Championships Match: Sanson, Cuatrero & Forastero (c) vs. Virus, Raziel & Cancerbero (won with 39.29 percent of the fan votes)

* NWA Welterweight Championship Match: Volador Jr. (c) vs. TBA

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Marcela (c) vs. Dalys

* CMLL World Welterweight Championship: Titan (c) vs. Sovereign Jr.

* CMLL World Tag Team Championships Match: Carístico & Místico (c) vs. Comet King & Black Spirit (won with 52.41 percent of the fan votes)