Updated Competitor List For MLW Battle Riot IV

MLW has an updated list of competitors for MLW Battle Riot IV following this week’s MLW: Fusion. Little Guido, Los Maximos, NZO, Davey Richards, Ace Romero, and Savio Vega have been added to the 40-man match, which will be the headlining match for the June 23rd show of the same name.

The seven join the previously-announced Lance Anoa’i, Bandido, Matt Cross, Lince Dorado, Jacob Fatu, Juicy Finau, Budd Heavy, Richard Holliday (w/Alicia Atout), Alex Kane, Killer Kross, KC Navarro, Mini Abismo Negro, EJ Nduka, Calvin Tankman, Marshall Von Erich, and Ross Von Erich in the match. Also announced for the Melrose Ballroom show in Queens, NY are:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hammerstone vs. Bandido

* Scarlett Bordeaux makes her featherweight division debut