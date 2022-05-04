Updated Competitor List For NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Two more names were announced for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Fallon Henley and Tatum Paxley revealed as competitors for the tournament. You can see GIFS from their reveal vignettes below.

The two join Arianna Grace, Sloane Jacobs, and Kiana James as officially announced names in the tournament. Lash Legend said that she was going to be part as well, though that’s not been officially announced.

The tournament kicks off on next week’s episode of NXT.

.@FallonHenleyWWE is ready to show the world what she can do!#WWENXT #NXTSpringBreakin pic.twitter.com/zj39P5Vf5H — NXT Spring Breakin' is LIVE on USA Network! (@WWENXT) May 4, 2022