Updated Competitors For WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Matches

WWE presents the Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Tampa, FL at Tropicana Field. WWE announced two new competitors for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Competitors confirmed thus far for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match include Cody Rhodes and CM Punk while the Women’s Royal Rumble Match has Bayley, Nia Jax.

The pre-show starts at 7pm ET while the main card starts at 8pm ET on Peacock. No other matches have been confirmed at this time.