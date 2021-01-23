Updated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets After 205 Live

We have updated bracket for the two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after matches held on this week’s 205 Live. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeatd Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari to advance to the second round during tonight’s episode, while Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell beat Gigi Dolan and Cara Jade to advance in the women’s tournament.

Men’s Round Two

* Undisputed Era vs. Tomasso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

* MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

* Legado Del Fantasma vs. Lucha House Party

Women’s Round One

* Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark

* Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Women’s Round Two

* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Blackheart & Moon OR Shafir & Stark

* Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Crater vs. Aliyah & Kamea OR Kai & Gonzalez