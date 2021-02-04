Updated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets After NXT

We have updated brackets for the two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments after matches held on this week’s NXT. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in the semifinals of the women’s tournament. Meanwhile, Legado del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party and Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa beat The Undisputed Era to advance to the semifinals of the men’s tournament.

You can see the full updated brackets below:

Men’s Semifinals

* MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tomasso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

Women’s Finals

* Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell OR Shotzi Blackheart & Ember