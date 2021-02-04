wrestling / News
Updated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets After NXT
February 3, 2021 | Posted by
We have updated brackets for the two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments after matches held on this week’s NXT. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in the semifinals of the women’s tournament. Meanwhile, Legado del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party and Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa beat The Undisputed Era to advance to the semifinals of the men’s tournament.
You can see the full updated brackets below:
Men’s Semifinals
* MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tomasso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
Women’s Finals
* Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell OR Shotzi Blackheart & Ember
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On The Undertaker’s ‘Soft’ Comments, Differences Between Territory Days & Current Era In Wrestling
- Godfather Recalls Nearly Quitting Over Goodfather Gimmick, Issues Working With Ahmed Johnson
- FTR Off This Week’s AEW Dynamite Due to ‘Suspension,’ Replaced By Dark Order
- Backstage Details On Carlito’s Status With WWE, Who Pushed For Him, Rhea Ripley’s Brand