wrestling / News
Updated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets After NXT
We have updated brackets for the two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments after matches held on this week’s NXT. MSK defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick and Grizzled Young Veterans beat Leon Ruff and Kushida to advance the semifinals of the men’s tournament while Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai beat Alyia and Jessi Kamea to advance to the semifinals of the women’s tournament.
You can see the full updated brackets below:
Men’s Round Two
* Undisputed Era vs. Tomasso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
* Legado Del Fantasma vs. Lucha House Party
Men’s Semifinals
* MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma OR Lucha House Party
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Undisputed Era OR Ciampa & Thatcher
Women’s Round One
* Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark
Women’s Round Two
* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Blackheart & Moon OR Shafir & Stark
* Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Crater vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Reflects On First Women’s Royal Rumble Match In 2018, What It Did For Women’s Division In WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Incident With Bobby Heenan & Brian Pillman At Clash Of The Champions 32, Reason For Heenan’s Reaction
- Edge Looks Back at 2020 Royal Rumble Return, Says His Journey Is Different This Year
- Viktor On How The Ascension’s Contracts Changed On WWE Main Roster, Jon Moxley Inspiring His New Ring Name