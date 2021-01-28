Updated Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Brackets After NXT

We have updated brackets for the two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments after matches held on this week’s NXT. MSK defeated Killian Dain and Drake Maverick and Grizzled Young Veterans beat Leon Ruff and Kushida to advance the semifinals of the men’s tournament while Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai beat Alyia and Jessi Kamea to advance to the semifinals of the women’s tournament.

You can see the full updated brackets below:

Men’s Round Two

* Undisputed Era vs. Tomasso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

* Legado Del Fantasma vs. Lucha House Party

Men’s Semifinals

* MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma OR Lucha House Party

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Undisputed Era OR Ciampa & Thatcher

Women’s Round One

* Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark

Women’s Round Two

* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Blackheart & Moon OR Shafir & Stark

* Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Crater vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez