Updated Elimination Chamber Card: Second Chamber Match Confirmed

WWE has an updated card for Elimination Chamber following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated card below for the show, which confirms the second Chamber match advertised by the Wells Fargo Arena and adds an Intercontinental Championship match as well.

Elimination Chamber takes place on March 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and airs live on WWE Network.

* Elimination Chamber Match For Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania: Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Handicap Match: Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman