wrestling / News
Various News: Updated EVOLVE WrestleMania Weekend Lineups, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include AJ Lee and Matt Sydal
– EVOLVE has announced the updated lineups for the upcoming WrestleMania weekend events in April. You can check those out below:
EVOLVE 125: April 4th – La Boom in Queens, NY
* Austin Theory (c) v. Kyle O’Reilly – EVOLVE Championship
* Montez Ford v. Shane Strickland
* Eddie Kingson and Joe Gacy (c) v. Konosuke Takes–ta and MAO – EVOLVE Tag Team Titles
* Harlem Bravado v. Adrian Jaoude
* Darby Allin v. Anthony Henry
WWN Supershow: April 5th – La Boom in Queens, NY
* JD Drake (c) v. Higuchi – WWN World Title
* Austin Theory and Brandi Lauren v. Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly
* AR Fox, Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis v. Daisuke Sasaki, Tetsuya Endo and Soma Takao
* Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy and Shane Strickland v. Team wXw (members to be announced on Wednesday)
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:
* Former WWE Superstar and Divas champion AJ Lee turns 32 years old.
* Former WWE Superstar and tag team champion Matt Sydal, aka Evan Bourne, turns 36.