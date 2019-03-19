Various News: Updated EVOLVE WrestleMania Weekend Lineups, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include AJ Lee and Matt Sydal

– EVOLVE has announced the updated lineups for the upcoming WrestleMania weekend events in April. You can check those out below:

EVOLVE 125: April 4th – La Boom in Queens, NY

* Austin Theory (c) v. Kyle O’Reilly – EVOLVE Championship

* Montez Ford v. Shane Strickland

* Eddie Kingson and Joe Gacy (c) v. Konosuke Takes–ta and MAO – EVOLVE Tag Team Titles

* Harlem Bravado v. Adrian Jaoude

* Darby Allin v. Anthony Henry

WWN Supershow: April 5th – La Boom in Queens, NY

* JD Drake (c) v. Higuchi – WWN World Title

* Austin Theory and Brandi Lauren v. Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly

* AR Fox, Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis v. Daisuke Sasaki, Tetsuya Endo and Soma Takao

* Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy and Shane Strickland v. Team wXw (members to be announced on Wednesday)

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* Former WWE Superstar and Divas champion AJ Lee turns 32 years old.

* Former WWE Superstar and tag team champion Matt Sydal, aka Evan Bourne, turns 36.