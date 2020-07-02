wrestling / News
Updated Fyter Fest Night Two Card
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for night two of Fyter Fest following tonight’s night one. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place next Wednesday on TNT:
* AEW Tag Team Championships Match: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page or Best Friends (c) vs. Private Party
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* FTR & Young Bucks vs. Butcher, Blade & Lucha Bros
* Nyla Rose vs. TBA
* Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela
* SCU vs. Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, & Stu Grayson
