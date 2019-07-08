wrestling / News
NJPW News: Updated G1 Standings Following Dallas Event, Post-Dallas Comments From Okada, Shingo Takagi, More
– Here are the updated standings following night one of the G1 Climax 29 tournament, which happened this past Saturday night in Dallas, Texas:
G1 29 Block A
* Lance Archer: (1-0), 2 pts.
* Bad Luck Fale: (1-0), 2 pts.
* SANADA: (1-0), 2 pts.
* KENTA: (1-0), 2 pts.
* Kazuchika Okada: (1-0), 2 pts.
* Zack Sabre Jr: (0-1), 0 pts.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (0-1), 0 pts.
* Kota Ibushi: (0-1), 0 pts.
* EVIL: (0-1), 0 pts.
* Will Ospreay: (0-1), 0 pts.
G1 29 Block B
* Tetsuya Naito: (-), pts.
* Shingo Takagi: (-), pts.
* Tomohiro Ishii: (-), pts.
* Juice Robinson: (-), pts.
* Toru Yano: (-), pts.
* Hirooki Goto: (-), pts.
* Jay White: (-), pts.
* Jeff Cobb: (-), pts.
* Taichi: (-), pts.
* Jon Moxley: (-), pts.
– NJPW has released several post-event videos as well, including interviews with Kazuchika Okada, Shingo Takagi and others.
