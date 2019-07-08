NJPW News: Updated G1 Standings Following Dallas Event, Post-Dallas Comments From Okada, Shingo Takagi, More

– Here are the updated standings following night one of the G1 Climax 29 tournament, which happened this past Saturday night in Dallas, Texas:

G1 29 Block A

* Lance Archer: (1-0), 2 pts.

* Bad Luck Fale: (1-0), 2 pts.

* SANADA: (1-0), 2 pts.

* KENTA: (1-0), 2 pts.

* Kazuchika Okada: (1-0), 2 pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (0-1), 0 pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (0-1), 0 pts.

* Kota Ibushi: (0-1), 0 pts.

* EVIL: (0-1), 0 pts.

* Will Ospreay: (0-1), 0 pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Tetsuya Naito: (-), pts.

* Shingo Takagi: (-), pts.

* Tomohiro Ishii: (-), pts.

* Juice Robinson: (-), pts.

* Toru Yano: (-), pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (-), pts.

* Jay White: (-), pts.

* Jeff Cobb: (-), pts.

* Taichi: (-), pts.

* Jon Moxley: (-), pts.

– NJPW has released several post-event videos as well, including interviews with Kazuchika Okada, Shingo Takagi and others.