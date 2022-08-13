Updated GCW Homecoming: Nights 1 & 2 Lineups

– GCW presents Homecoming tonight and tomorrow at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Both nights will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here are the updated lineups:

GCW Homecoming: Night 1 (8:00 pm EST):

* GCW Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Effy

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) vs. Rina Yamashita

* Starboy Charlie vs. Nick Wayne

* Matt Tremont vs. John Wayne Murdoch – Death Match.

* The Briscoes vs. Ciclope & Miedo Extremo

* Jordan Oliver vs. Ninja Mack

* Tony Deppen vs. Blake Christian

* Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick

GCW Homecoming: Night 2 (4:00 pm EST):

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Ciclope & Miedo Extremo (c) vs. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch

* Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando

* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Maki Itoh vs. Dark Sheik

* Charli Evans & Everett Connors vs. Allie Katch & Effy

* Blake Christian & Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. The Second Gear Crew’s 1 Called Manders & Mance Warner & Matthew Justice

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick (c) vs. Gringo Loco vs. Axton Ray vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Alec Price vs. Starboy Charli

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Ninja Mack