Updated GCW Homecoming: Nights 1 & 2 Lineups
– GCW presents Homecoming tonight and tomorrow at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Both nights will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here are the updated lineups:
GCW Homecoming: Night 1 (8:00 pm EST):
* GCW Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Effy
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Alex Colon (c) vs. Rina Yamashita
* Starboy Charlie vs. Nick Wayne
* Matt Tremont vs. John Wayne Murdoch – Death Match.
* The Briscoes vs. Ciclope & Miedo Extremo
* Jordan Oliver vs. Ninja Mack
* Tony Deppen vs. Blake Christian
* Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick
GCW Homecoming: Night 2 (4:00 pm EST):
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Ciclope & Miedo Extremo (c) vs. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch
* Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando
* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck
* Maki Itoh vs. Dark Sheik
* Charli Evans & Everett Connors vs. Allie Katch & Effy
* Blake Christian & Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. The Second Gear Crew’s 1 Called Manders & Mance Warner & Matthew Justice
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Cole Radrick (c) vs. Gringo Loco vs. Axton Ray vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Alec Price vs. Starboy Charli
* Kevin Blackwood vs. Ninja Mack
