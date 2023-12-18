wrestling / News
Updated Guest Lineup For WrestleCon 2024
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
WrestleCon has updated the lineup of guests for the 2024 iteration over WrestleMania 40 week. PWInsider reports that the guest list for the convention now includes the following:
* Rob Van Dam
* Perry Saturn
* Kevin Nash
* The Rougeaus
* The Honky Tonk Man
* Nailz
* Mr. Magnificent Kevin Kelly
* Sabu
* The Sandman
* Dean Malenko
* Justin Credible
* Sonny Onoo
* Teal Piper,
You can get tickets for the convention, which runs from April 4th through the 7th in Philadelphia, here.
