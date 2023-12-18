Updated Guest Lineup For WrestleCon 2024

WrestleCon has updated the lineup of guests for the 2024 iteration over WrestleMania 40 week. PWInsider reports that the guest list for the convention now includes the following:

* Rob Van Dam

* Perry Saturn

* Kevin Nash

* The Rougeaus

* The Honky Tonk Man

* Nailz

* Mr. Magnificent Kevin Kelly

* Sabu

* The Sandman

* Dean Malenko

* Justin Credible

* Sonny Onoo

* Teal Piper,

You can get tickets for the convention, which runs from April 4th through the 7th in Philadelphia, here.