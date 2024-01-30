Updated Guest Lineup For WrestleCon Philadelphia

WrestleCon has updated the guest lineup for their upcoming WrestleMania 40 week convention. PWInsider reports that Lex Luger, Arn Anderson, and Jerry Lawler are among the new announcements for the convention, which takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from April 4th through the 7th.

The full updated guest lineup is includes Lex Luger, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Jerry Lawler, Bob Orton, Brian Myers, Mistico, Steph De Lander, Summer Rae, Mance Warner, J-Rod, Sid Vicious, Kurt Angle, Shane Douglas, Matt Riddle, The Great Alofa, Nic “Dolph Ziggler” Nemeth, Sting, Tod Gordon, Rob Van Dam, The Acclaimed, Ash By Elegance, Perry Saturn, Kevin Nash, Matt Riddle, The Rougeaus, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Kevin Nash, Lita, Nailz, Kevin Kelly, Trish Stratus, Wardlow, Sabu, Ted DiBiase Sr., The Sandman, Dean Malenko, Bill Alfonso, Justin Credible, Sonny Onno, Teal Piper, Ernest Miller, The Honkytonk Man, Mckenzie Mitchell, May Valentine, Miro, Mikey Whipwreck, Raven, Terri Runnells, The Bezerker John Nord, Tom Brandi, Doink and Dink and more.