Updated Guest List For WrestleCon Philadelphia

WrestleCon Philadelphia had added several guests for the WrestleMania weekend convention, and an updated guest lineup is online.

Steve Blackman, Ric Flair, Tony Schiavone, and others are the latest names added. Courtesy of Pwinsider, the updated lineup for the convention includes:

Lex Luger, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Jerry Lawler, Bob Orton, Brian Myers, Mistico, Steph De Lander, Summer Rae, Mance Warner, J-Rod, Sid Vicious, Kurt Angle, Shane Douglas, Matt Riddle, The Great Alofa, Nic “Dolph Ziggler” Nemeth, Sting, Tod Gordon, Rob Van Dam, The Acclaimed, Ashley Seberra (aka Dana Brooke), Perry Saturn, Kevin Nash, Matt Riddle, The Rougeaus, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Kevin Nash, Lita, Kevin Wacholz aka Nailz and Mr. Magnificent Kevin Kelly, Trish Stratus, Wardlow, Sabu, Ted DiBiase Sr., The Sandman, Dean Malenko, Bill Alfonso, Justin Credible, Sonny Onno, Teal Piper, Ernest Miller, The Honkytonk Man, Mckenzie Mitchell, May Valentine, Miro, Mikey Whipwreck, Raven, Terri Runnels, The Bezerker John Nord, Tom Brandi, Doink (Ray Apollo) and Dink (Tiger Jackson), The Powers of Pain, Victoria Crawford (aka Alicia Fox), Viva Van, Vert Vixen, Colt Cabana, Mil Muertes, The Blue Meanie, Los Boricuas, Maria Kanellis, Mariah May, Swoggle, Rikishi, Gene Snitsky, ODB, Demolition, Tommy Rich, Lince Dorado, Mike Cioda, Tasha Steelz, Tony Atlas, Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly and more.

It runs from April 4th through the 7th over WrestleMania week. There will also be several live events including the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. You can get tickets for the live events at the 2300 Arena here.