Updated Guest List For The Gathering VI

T-Mart Promotions has announced an updated list of guests for The Gathering VI this summer. The company has announced the following guests for the convention, which takes place from July 30th through August 3rd in Charlotte, North Carolina:

* Bill Apter

* Tully Blanchard

* JJ Dillon

* Jose Estrada

* Ronnie Garvin

* The Masked Superstar

* Scott McGhee

* Jose Luis Rivera

* Johnny Rodz

* David Sammartino

* Jerry Stubbs

* PN News

* Brutus Beefcake

* Nikita Koloff

* Krisher Krushev

* Ken Patera

* Barry Windham

You can find out more information and get tickets at the above link.