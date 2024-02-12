Updated Guest List For WrestleCon Philadelphia

WrestleCon Philadelphia had added a number of guests for the WrestleMania weekend convention, and an updated guest lineup is online. As PWInsider reports, the updated lineup for the convention is as follows:

Lex Luger, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Jerry Lawler, Bob Orton, Brian Myers, Mistico, Steph De Lander, Summer Rae, Mance Warner, J-Rod, Sid Vicious, Kurt Angle, Shane Douglas, Matt Riddle, The Great Alofa, Nic “Dolph Ziggler” Nemeth, Sting, Tod Gordon, Rob Van Dam, The Acclaimed, Ashley Seberra (aka Dana Brooke), Perry Saturn, Kevin Nash, Matt Riddle, The Rougeaus, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Kevin Nash, Lita, Kevin Wacholz aka Nailz and Mr. Magnificent Kevin Kelly, Trish Stratus, Wardlow, Sabu, Ted DiBiase Sr., The Sandman, Dean Malenko, Bill Alfonso, Justin Credible, Sonny Onno, Teal Piper, Ernest Miller, The Honkytonk Man, Mckenzie Mitchell, May Valentine, Miro, Mikey Whipwreck, Raven, Terri Runnells, The Bezerker John Nord, Tom Brandi, Doink (Ray Apollo) and Dink (Tiger Jackson), The Powers of Pain, Victoria Crawford (aka Alicia Fox), Viva Van, Vert Vixen, Colt Cabana, Mil Muertes, The Blue Meanie, Los Boricuas, Maria Kanellis, Mariah May, Swoggle, Rikishi, Gene Snitsky, ODB, Demolition, Tommy Rich, Lince Dorado, Mike Cioda, Tasha Steelz, Tony Atlas, Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly and more.

Tickets for the event are now on sale here. The show runs from April 4th through the 7th over WrestleMania week and will include several live events including the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow:.

You can get tickets for the live events, which take place at the 2300 Arena, here.