Updated Guest List For WrestleCon Newark Over SummerSlam Weekend

WrestleCon has an updated guest list for their SummerSlam weekend convention in Newark. The convention has announced a host of new talents over the last several days including Elayna Black, Jerry Lawler, Lushin Liger, the Dudleys, Dawn Marie, Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, Steph de Lander, Allie, and Vicky Venuto.

The full list of announced talent are:

* Jushin Liger

* Allie

* Jerry Lawler

* Dawn Marie

* Steve Maclin

* Mance Warner

* Steph de Lander

* Elayna Black

* Bully Ray

* D-Von Dudley

* Vicky Venuto

* Jacqueline Moore

* Stevie Ray

* Outback Jack

* Xia Brookside

* The Steiner Brothers

* Salvatore Sincere

* Shotzi Blackheart

* Chavo Guerrero Jr.

* Diamond Virago

* Tiara James

* Emily Jaye

* Harley Cameron

* Megan Bayne

* The Great Muta

* Layla El

* JBL

* Ron Simmons

* Carlito

* Anthony Bowens

* Billy Gunn

* The Honkytonk Man

* Victoria

* Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Mina Shirakawa

* Saraya

* The Godfather

* Matt Cardona

* Sting

* Xia Brookside

* Stevie Ray

* Will Ospreay

* The Hardys

* Abullah the Butcher

* Rikishi

* Kazuchika Okada

* Tony Atlas

* Odyssey

* Donovan Dijak

* Sal Sincere

* Dan Spivey

* Kiera Hogan

* Kevin Kelly

* Evil Uno

* Tasha Steelz

* Koko B. Ware

* Rhino

* Lex Luger

* Brad Baylor

* Jackson Drake

* Sean Legacy

* Ricky Smokes

The convention takes place on August 1st and 2nd. You can find out more here.