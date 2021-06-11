Updated Impact Against All Odds Card

Impact has an updated card for Against All Odds following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 12th and will air on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Moose

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Rhino) vs. Decay

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flava vs. Susan & Kimber Lee

* Impact X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Pete Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

* Street Fight: The Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

* W. Morrissey vs. Rich Swann

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood