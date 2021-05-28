wrestling / News

Updated Impact Against All Odds Card: Two New Bouts Set

May 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Against All Odds

Impact has an updated card for Against All Odds following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 12th and air on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Moose
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

