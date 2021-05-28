wrestling / News
Updated Impact Against All Odds Card: Two New Bouts Set
May 27, 2021 | Posted by
Impact has an updated card for Against All Odds following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 12th and air on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Moose
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumor That He and Young Bucks Aren’t on Speaking Terms
- Trent Jokingly Asks for Someone to Defecate in His Bag, Randy Orton Tweets Emoji Response
- Tom Phillips Has Been Released From WWE, Not Related To Cuts From This Week
- WWE RAW Creative Team Reportedly Wants Finn Balor Back On Main Roster