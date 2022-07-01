Updated Impact Against All Odds Lineup

Impact has an updated lineup for Against All Odds following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on July 1st and airs live on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz

* Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match: Sami Callihan vs. Moose

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood & Gisele Shaw

* Impact Digital Media Championship Dot Combat Match: Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

* Honor No More vs. The Good Brothers, America’s Most Wanted, & Heath

* Mickie James & Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo

* The Motor City Machineguns vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin