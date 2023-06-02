wrestling / News
Updated Impact Against All Odds Lineup
Impact has an updated lineup for Against All Odds following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 9th and airs live on Impact! Plus, Impact Ultimate Insiders on YouTube and FITE:
* Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley
* Impact World Title #1 Contender’s 8-4-1 Match: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath & Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO & Rich Swann (winning team faces each other in a 4-way)
* Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. The Good Hands
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Dirty Dango
* Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly
* Trinity & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
* Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Critiques TNT Adding AEW Collision to Its Lineup, Says They Didn’t Learn Their Lesson From Thunder
- Abdullah the Butcher Says Hulk Hogan Wanted to Work With Him in WWE Following Match in Japan
- Jake Roberts Rules Out Wrestling Again, Names WWE Star He’d Want For Final Opponent
- Bret Hart Names His All-Time Favorite Match Of His, Why It’s Hard To Do So