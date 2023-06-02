Updated Impact Against All Odds Lineup

Impact has an updated lineup for Against All Odds following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 9th and airs live on Impact! Plus, Impact Ultimate Insiders on YouTube and FITE:

* Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley

* Impact World Title #1 Contender’s 8-4-1 Match: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath & Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO & Rich Swann (winning team faces each other in a 4-way)

* Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. The Good Hands

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Dirty Dango

* Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly

* Trinity & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

* Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian