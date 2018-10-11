Quantcast

 

Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card

October 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Bound For Glory

Impact has an updated card for this weekend’s Bound for Glory PPV. The show takes place on Sunday. The card is as follows:

* Impact Wrestling Championship: Austin Aries vs Johnny Impact
* Impact Wrestling Knockout’s Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs Taya Valkyrie
* oVe Rules Match: Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr & Fenix vs oVe
* Concrete Jungle Death Match: LAX vs OGz
* Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Matt Sydal & Ethan Page
* Eddie Edwards vs Moose
* Eli Drake’s Open Challenge

