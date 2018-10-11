Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card

Impact has an updated card for this weekend’s Bound for Glory PPV. The show takes place on Sunday. The card is as follows:

* Impact Wrestling Championship: Austin Aries vs Johnny Impact

* Impact Wrestling Knockout’s Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs Taya Valkyrie

* oVe Rules Match: Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr & Fenix vs oVe

* Concrete Jungle Death Match: LAX vs OGz

* Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Matt Sydal & Ethan Page

* Eddie Edwards vs Moose

* Eli Drake’s Open Challenge