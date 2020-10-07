Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card

Impact has an updated card for Bound For Glory after this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 24th live on PPV:

* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton.

* Impact X-Division Championship Six-Way Scramble Match: Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace