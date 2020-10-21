wrestling / News
Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 25th and airs live on FITE TV:
* Impact World Championship Match: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae
* Impact Tag Team Championship Matchs: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Impact X Division Championship Match: Rohit Raju vs. TJP vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey vs. Willie Mack
* Moose vs. EC3 at an undisclosed location
* Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock (w/Sami Callihan)
* Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Tenille Dashwood, Tommy Dreamer, Brian Myers, Cody Deaner, Johnny Swinger, Hernandez (enters at #20), Cousin Jake, Alisha Edwards, Rhino (enters at #1), Heath, 10 More TBA
