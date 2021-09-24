wrestling / News
Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card
September 23, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which is set to air on October 23rd from Las Vegas:
* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James
* Choose Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Rich Swann, Brian Myers More TBA
