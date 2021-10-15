Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 23rd and airs on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match Match: Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey (#20) vs. Chris Sabin (#1) vs. 15 More TBA

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Decay vs. The IInspiration

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Jordynne Grace vs. 3 More TBA

* Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design