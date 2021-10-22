Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. FinJuice

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Decay vs. The IInspiration

*20 Competitor Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey (#20) vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Sabin (#1) vs. 14 More TBA

* Hall of Fame Induction: Awesome Kong

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design