Updated Impact Bound For Glory Card
Impact has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on October 7th and airs live on PPV:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK vs. Motor City Machine Guns
