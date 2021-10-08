Updated Impact Bound For Glory Lineup

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Bound For Glory following this week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 23rd and airs on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match Match: Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. 1 More TBA

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. 4 More TBA