Updated Impact Emergence Card

Impact has an updated lineup for Emergence following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs on Impact! Plus on Friday night:

* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Violent by Design

* #1 Contender’s Match: Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

* X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something

* Deonna Purrazzo & Mathew Rewholdt vs. Melina & Trey

* Rohit Raju vs. Matt Cardona

* Decay vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh and No Way

* Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin

* Madison Rayne vs. Taylor Wilde