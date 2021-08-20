wrestling / News
Updated Impact Emergence Card
August 19, 2021 | Posted by
Impact has an updated lineup for Emergence following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs on Impact! Plus on Friday night:
* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Violent by Design
* #1 Contender’s Match: Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin
* X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something
* Deonna Purrazzo & Mathew Rewholdt vs. Melina & Trey
* Rohit Raju vs. Matt Cardona
* Decay vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Fallah Bahh and No Way
* Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin
* Madison Rayne vs. Taylor Wilde
More Trending Stories
- Impact Reportedly Interested In Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, Other Company Also Interested
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels vs. Vader At WWE SummerSlam 1996, Michaels Stopping Vader’s Main Event Push
- Seth Rollins On His On-Screen Pairing With Becky Lynch In WWE, Potentially Working Together When She Returns
- Ric Flair Denies Being Man In Viral Photo Giving Oral Sex On a Train