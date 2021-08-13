wrestling / News

Updated Impact Emergence Lineup

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Emergence

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Emergence following tonight’s show. You can see the card below for the event, which will air on August 20th on Impact! Plus:

* Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Kenny Omega or Christian Cage vs. Brian Myers
* X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something.
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Violent by Design.
* Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

