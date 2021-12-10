wrestling / News
Updated Impact Hard to Kill Card
December 9, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Hard to Kill after this week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on January 8th and airs on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Lady Frost vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz
* Chelsea Green
* Jonah vs. Josh Alexander
