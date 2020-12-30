Updated Impact Hard to Kill Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Impact Hard to Kill following tonight’s “Best Of 2020” episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show.

Impact Hard to Kill takes place on January 16th and airs live on PPV.

* Kenny Omega & Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz OR Nevaeh & Havok