Updated Impact Hard to Kill Lineup

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for this weekend’s Hard to Kill following tonight’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on January 8th and airs live on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin

If he doesn’t win, Maclin is barred from challenging for the title while Miguel is champion.

* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence

* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath

The Good Brothers and Violent By Design have advantage in the match.

* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander