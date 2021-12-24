Updated Impact Hard to Kill Lineup

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for next month’s Hard to Kill following tonight’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on January 8th and airs live on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin

* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin

* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath

* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander