Updated Impact Hardcore Justice & Rebellion Cards

Impact Wrestling has updated cards for Rebellion and Hardcore Justice after this week’s episode. The company has the following lineups now set for the two shows. Hardcore Justice takes place on Saturday at 3 PM ET and airs on Impact! Plus, while Rebellion airs on April 25th on PPV.

Hardcore Justice

* Knockouts Title Vs. Career Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz

* Number One Contender Knockouts Weapons Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. and Alisha

* Hardcore War: Team Dreamer vs. Violent By Design

* Chairly Legal Match: Shera vs. Hernandez

* Ace Austin & TBA vs. TJP & TBA vs. Josh Alexander & TBA

* Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus

Impact Rebellion

* Title Vs. Title Match: Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo OR Jazz vs. Winner of Number One Contender Match at Hardcore Justice

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander

* Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona